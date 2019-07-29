WCIT 2019 to be organized at top level – Tigran Avinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The session of the interdepartmental commission responsible for organizing World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 took place on July 29 chaired by Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan.

Avinyan emphasized that the WCIT 2019 will be organized at the top level.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, the participants of the session discussed issues related to the agenda of the Congress, the preliminary results and problems, as well as other issues.

During the discussion it was recorded that given the fact that leading IT companies will participate in the Congress, it’s necessary to create for them opportunities to get acquainted with the investment opportunities in Armenia and observe the prospects of establishing productive cooperation with the Armenian companies.

The results of the session were summed up and Deputy PM Avinyan gave relevant tasks and outlined the future steps for organizing the event.

