17-year old Armenian killed in Aleppo


YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. 17-year old Armenian young man Shant Keoshkerian was shot dead in Aleppo, ARMENPRESS was informed from AREVELK periodical, which cities its own sources.

Shant was killed from a firearm which took place in Martin Street. The Police was able to arrest the suspect.

