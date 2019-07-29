17-year old Armenian killed in Aleppo
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. 17-year old Armenian young man Shant Keoshkerian was shot dead in Aleppo, ARMENPRESS was informed from AREVELK periodical, which cities its own sources.
Shant was killed from a firearm which took place in Martin Street. The Police was able to arrest the suspect.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 18:30 17-year old Armenian killed in Aleppo
- 18:22 Armenian Deputy PM receives delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California
- 17:11 Number of draftees increases in Armenian Armed Forces
- 16:44 Number of taxpayers increases in Armenia by 35,067
- 15:50 Famous international lawyer Benjamin Ferencz joins Aurora Prize
- 15:44 Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
- 15:16 Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijani provocations which claim human lives – statement
- 14:37 Armenian justice minister calls dialogue with church over Istanbul Convention constructive
- 14:18 Istanbul Convention doesn’t stipulate legalization of same-sex marriages – Armenian justice minister
- 13:45 Armenia’s justice ministry issues statement over Istanbul Convention
- 12:31 Armenian Embassy in Russia checks report on crash of minibus in Tyumen region
- 12:05 Senior officer of Artsakh Defense Army charged for killing serviceman
- 11:58 Second group of Armenian tourists stranded in Hurghada arrives in Yerevan
- 11:26 Judge Davit Grigoryan’s powers suspended
- 11:15 Trump to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence
- 10:28 Working visit of Artsakh FM and his delegation to Australia begins
- 10:07 Three killed at California festival shooting
- 10:00 Session of Board adjunct to defense minister of Armenia held in Yerevan
- 09:42 At least 20 killed in attack on vice presidential candidate’s office in Kabul
- 07.28-22:20 Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
- 07.28-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 07.27-16:25 2 Armenian citizens go missing in Russia river flood
- 07.27-16:09 Tunisia bids farewell to President Essebsi at state funeral
- 07.27-15:59 Military service terms under I Have The Honor program lowered from 3 to 2 years 3 months
- 07.27-15:19 CNN Greece calls Armenia’s IT industry the Silicon Valley in South Caucasus
- 07.27-14:50 Car explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan
- 07.27-14:16 Armenian Embassy’s call to suspend holidays in Hurghada relates to passengers of A&R tour agency
- 07.27-14:08 At least 5 killed in Philippines earthquake
- 07.27-14:03 Azerbaijan fired over 1300 shots at Artsakh line of contact within a week
- 07.27-13:48 US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders vows to acknowledge Armenian Genocide
- 07.27-13:23 89-year-old American woman sets world record as oldest person to hike Mount Kilimanjaro
- 07.27-12:49 Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
- 07.27-12:33 Armenian journalists visit frontline and military position organized by defense ministry
- 07.27-11:50 Conducting engineering works, playing chess: Armenian soldiers do not waste their free time in vain
- 07.27-10:58 European Stocks - 26-07-19
20:50, 07.23.2019
Viewed 4580 times Boris Johnson’s great grandfather was accused of protecting Armenians in Ottoman Empire
11:43, 07.22.2019
Viewed 2917 times Giving new quality to Armenia-Diaspora partnership: Deputy PM meets Armenian community in Boston
17:32, 07.22.2019
Viewed 2487 times President Sarkissian visits Haghartsin monastery complex in Tavush province
12:03, 07.22.2019
Viewed 2449 times President of Artsakh attends final of international sport dance contest-festival in Stepanakert
11:46, 07.23.2019
Viewed 2406 times Mkhitaryan shares video advertising Adidas in Armenian