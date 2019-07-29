Armenian Deputy PM receives delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California 

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on July 29 the delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis. Members of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) were also included in the delegation. The visit was organized by ANCA-WR.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Tigran Avinyan, greeting the guests, Deputy PM Avinyan noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the comprehensive expansion of partnership with the USA, highlighting the relations with separate States, particularly California.

Thanking for the reception, Eleni Kounalakis noted that he is very glad to be in Armenia, given the transformation that took place in Armenia following the velvet revolution.

The sides highlighted the role of the Armenian community in different spheres of the social life of the USA, as well as its contribution to the development of Armenia-USA cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed the steps necessary for activating economic relations, including the opportunity of opening a commerce office in Armenia by the US States. Tigran Avinyan presented the opportunities of Armenia’s high and information technologies and the prospects of developing cooperation with the USA in those spheres.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan