Number of draftees increases in Armenian Armed Forces


YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Number of conscripts increased in the Armenian Armed Forces during the last two drafts, Deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan told reporters at a briefing.

“This year I am satisfied with the number of the draft, the process was quite good. We have quite increase in numbers both in the past and this drafts”, he said.

The 2019 summer draft kicked off on July 1.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




