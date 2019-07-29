Armenian justice minister calls dialogue with church over Istanbul Convention constructive

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Rustam Badasyan calls the dialogue with the Armenian Apostolic Church over the Istanbul Convention (the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence) constructive.

“There are healthy powers which are really concerned over the interpretation of concepts. Among them is the church with which we have launched a dialogue. The results of the first dialogue were quite constructive, but of course we didn’t yet form a final position. In this sense we are ready to continue our dialogue with the church to eliminate all concerns”, he said.

The justice ministry today issued a statement on the Istanbul Convention.

