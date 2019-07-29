Armenian Embassy in Russia checks report on crash of minibus in Tyumen region

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Russia checks the information on a crash in Tyumen region involving a minibus departing from Armenia to Omsk, the Embassy told Armenpress.

According to Interfax, a passenger car collided with the minibus en route Armenia-Omsk.

A woman has died and 6 others, including a 15-year-old boy, injured in the crash.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan