Senior officer of Artsakh Defense Army charged for killing serviceman

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. A senior officer of the military position of the Artsakh Defense Army has been charged for killing soldier Volodya Galoyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

The senior officer has been remanded in custody.

On July 23, at 22:55, soldier Volodya Galoyan fired a shot from his service AK-74 assault rifle at a senior soldier of the military position. Immediately after firing the shot, soldier Galoyan left the area of the military post, after which his body was found at about 50 meters away from the military position with a gunshot wound and his assault rifle on his side at 04:20, on July 24.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

