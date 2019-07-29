Trump to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced that he is going to nominate Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas to be the Director of National Intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former U.S. Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves. Dan Coats, the current Director, will be leaving office on August 15th. I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly, Trump said on Twitter.

