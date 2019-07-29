Working visit of Artsakh FM and his delegation to Australia begins

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian has arrived in Australia on a working visit at the invitation of the Armenian National Committee of Australia, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Member of Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh, representative of the Artsakh Central Committee of ARF ‘Dashnaktsutyun’ David Ishkhanyan is part of the delegation.

Within the framework of the visit, a number of meetings with Australian state, political and public figures, as well as representatives of the Armenian community structures and clergy are planned.

On July 28, the delegation of the Republic of Artsakh met with Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Australia and New Zealand, Archbishop Haykazun Najarian. On the same day, the Armenian Cultural Center in Sydney hosted the meeting of the delegation with representatives of the Armenian youth organizations, during which Masis Mayilian presented the achievements in the process of independent and democratic state building in Artsakh. In this context, he stressed the importance of the contribution of the Armenian Diaspora to the implementation of the projects aimed at the development of the second Armenian state. The sides also touched upon the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. After the meeting, Masis Mayilian and David Ishkhanyan answered the numerous questions of the participants.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to Australia Kaylar Michaelyan and ANC Australia Chairman Hayk Kayserian also participated in the meetings.