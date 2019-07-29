Session of Board adjunct to defense minister of Armenia held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Board adjunct to the defense minister of Armenia was held on July 26 in the defense ministry, the ministry told Armenpress.

The session was dedicated to the management of troops, combat preparedness, military discipline in the first study stage of the 2019 academic year, as well as the existing problems and their solutions ways.

During the session Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan delivered a report.

Introducing the key events and achievements in the reported period, Artak Davtyan said the efforts aimed at strengthening the combat readiness of troops enabled to improve the combat-professional capacities of the military staff in the process of countering the provocative actions of the adversary.

Summing up the session, Artak Davtyan gave several instructions for the organization of upcoming works.

