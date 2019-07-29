At least 20 killed in attack on vice presidential candidate’s office in Kabul
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. At least 20 people were killed and 50 injured in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on July 28 in a suicide bombing and gun battle at vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh’s office, the government said in a statement on July 29, Reuters reported.
Saleh, a running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, was slightly injured in the attack.
Afghan forces killed three militants who entered Saleh’s four-story office after a suicide bomber blew himself up during rush hour, said the interior ministry.
More than 150 civilians were rescued during the six-hour-long operation, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack