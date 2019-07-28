Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

 

 

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

 

 

Shot fired from Azerbaijani side in Nakhchivan section was not targeted – Armenian defense minister

 

 

President of Artsakh receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

 

 

Russian SU-30SM multirole fighter aircrafts to be delivered to Armenia by the beginning of 2020

 

 

Armenian, Georgian FMs reaffirm commitment to settle conflicts peacefully

 

 

Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 64th in list of most innovative countries

 

 

Photo exhibition on Spitak earthquake organized by ARMENPRESS and BelTA opens in Minsk

 

 

Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.5%

 

 

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

 

 

State budget revenues increase by 25% in Armenia in first quarter of 2019

 

 

Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 15th among 34 upper middle-income countries

 

 

Armenia plans to hold Science Festival in new academic year

 

 

10 people remanded in custody over Ijevan incidents

 

 

Armenian justice minister requests Venice Commission for opinion over Istanbul Convention

 

 

Armenian Embassy urges Armenian citizens to suspend holiday in Hurghada

Armenian Embassy’s call to suspend holidays in Hurghada relates to passengers of A&R tour agency

 

 

Chinese companies dominate Fortune 500 list

 

 

IAEA chief Yukiya Amano dies aged 72

We will always remember Amano as sincere friend of our country – Pashinyan offers condolences

 

 

Boris Johnson to become next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson’s great grandfather was accused of protecting Armenians in Ottoman Empire

 

 

Young Armenian pianist receives 1st prize at Vienna International Arts Festival

 




