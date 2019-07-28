ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
Shot fired from Azerbaijani side in Nakhchivan section was not targeted – Armenian defense minister
President of Artsakh receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
Russian SU-30SM multirole fighter aircrafts to be delivered to Armenia by the beginning of 2020
Armenian, Georgian FMs reaffirm commitment to settle conflicts peacefully
Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 64th in list of most innovative countries
Photo exhibition on Spitak earthquake organized by ARMENPRESS and BelTA opens in Minsk
Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.5%
President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
State budget revenues increase by 25% in Armenia in first quarter of 2019
Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 15th among 34 upper middle-income countries
Armenia plans to hold Science Festival in new academic year
10 people remanded in custody over Ijevan incidents
Armenian justice minister requests Venice Commission for opinion over Istanbul Convention
Armenian Embassy urges Armenian citizens to suspend holiday in Hurghada
Armenian Embassy’s call to suspend holidays in Hurghada relates to passengers of A&R tour agency
Chinese companies dominate Fortune 500 list
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano dies aged 72
We will always remember Amano as sincere friend of our country – Pashinyan offers condolences
Boris Johnson to become next UK prime minister
Boris Johnson’s great grandfather was accused of protecting Armenians in Ottoman Empire
Young Armenian pianist receives 1st prize at Vienna International Arts Festival