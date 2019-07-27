2 Armenian citizens go missing in Russia river flood

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia informs that on July 27, at 14:24 a citizen called the 911 service stating that his relative has gone missing as a result of the flood in Russia’s Amur region, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Russian side informed that on July 22, 4 citizens -1 Russian and 3 Armenian citizens, appeared in an overflowed river in that region. The Russian citizen and one of the Armenian citizens went out of the river, but the remaining two Armenian citizens went missing.

Search operations are underway.

The ministry will provide additional information.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan