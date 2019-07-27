Tunisia bids farewell to President Essebsi at state funeral

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Tunisia bid farewell to its first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday at a state funeral attended by foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Reuters reported.

Essebsi, who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution, died aged 92 on July 25.

Hours after Essebsi’s death, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as interim president in line with the constitution in a smooth transition of power. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15, two months earlier than scheduled.