Military service terms under I Have The Honor program lowered from 3 to 2 years 3 months

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The minimal service term under the program I Have The Honor was lowered from 3 years to 2 years 3 months.

“After graduating from school the draftee receives a higher education and is conscripted to the military service for 2 year 3 month term. The boys sign a contract in advance with the defense ministry according to which they are ought to go to serve in the army as officers after graduation”, acting chief military commissar of Armenia Armen Avtandilyan told reporters.

He informed that the defense ministry covers the tuition fees of boys, who study in bachelor’s degree and have signed a contract with the ministry. The boys will receive an officer’s salary from the moment of starting serving as an officer.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan