Car explosion kills 4 in Afghanistan


YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. At least 4 people have been killed and 20 others injured in a car explosion in the Ghazni city of Afghanistan, RIA Novosti reports.

No other details are reported.

No extremist group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

