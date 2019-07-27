Armenian Embassy’s call to suspend holidays in Hurghada relates to passengers of A&R tour agency

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The call of the Armenian Embassy in Egypt to suspend holidays in Hurghada and return to Armenia via the flight scheduled on July 29 relates only to those Armenians who left for Hurghada with the tour packages of A&R Tour agency, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The statement of the Embassy relates to only the passengers of A&R tour agency. All the remaining tourists can continue their planned holiday”, the MFA said.

The Embassy of Armenia in Egypt on July 26 urged the citizens of Armenia to suspend their holiday in Hurghada and return to Armenia by July 29 flight.

“The Armenian Embassy in Egypt informs that Hurghada-Yerevan OTF 3701 flight will be carried out at 03:00, Egypt time. At the same time we urge the passengers whose flights are scheduled on August 1 and 5 to suspend their holiday and fly to Armenia by the mentioned flight”, reads the statement.

132 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. According to some reports, the flight was cancelled because the Armenian A&R tour agency didn’t pay the Greek Orange Fly airline to carry out the flight. Hurghada-Yerevan July 29 flight has also been cancelled, which means that nearly 100 Armenian citizens will face the same problem. On July 26 132 Armenian citizens returned to Armenia via Hurghada-Yerevan UJ 5600 flight. The flights are funded by the Government of Armenia.

