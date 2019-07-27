Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July

At least 5 killed in Philippines earthquake


YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. At least five people have been killed and 12 more injured in an earthquake that hit the north of the Philippines, RIA Novosti reported.

Houses and buildings were damaged in the 5.9 magnitude earthquake.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

