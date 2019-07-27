Azerbaijan fired over 1300 shots at Artsakh line of contact within a week

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. During the period from July 21 to 27 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 150 times by firing more than 1300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces continue to act as dictators and take necessary steps for the reliable protection of military positions.

