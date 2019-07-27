Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side again violated the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of which a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded in Tavush province, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The soldier’s life is not under danger.

“The provocative action of the Azerbaijani side once again proves that the adversary continues to openly violate the ceasefire regime and escalate the situation in the border zone in a targeted manner. The Azerbaijani side should bear the whole responsibility for the escalation of the situation”, the defense ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan