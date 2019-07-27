Armenian journalists visit frontline and military position organized by defense ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is on the highland zone, nearly 3000 meters high which is an advantage against the adversary.

The defense ministry of Armenia organized a visit for journalists to the frontline and a military position located in that part.

Colonel Seryozha Stepanyan told the reporters that the military position is 2800-3000 meters high and this is an advantage against the adversary. “This position is relatively more secure, because we are on a higher position. The nearest position of the adversary is about 1100 meters away. At the moment the combat situation is calm, although the adversary regularly fires shots, especially during bad weather with low visibility. We think by this they are just warning”, he said, adding that targeted shots also take place, which they report to their commanding staff after which they receive a counter response.

Asked what steps the Armenian side will take if the Azerbaijani sides decides to push forward its positions, Stepanyan said they have a special instruction and will take preventive measures during such case.

Reported by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan