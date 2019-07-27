Conducting engineering works, playing chess: Armenian soldiers do not waste their free time in vain

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Soldiers in one of the military units located in Armenia’s north-eastern section do not waste their free time in vain while on a combat duty.

The soldiers conduct engineering works in the frontline to further strengthen the trenches, play checkers and chess, take care of the small dog and keep a bird of peace, doves.

Commander of the military position, senior lieutenant Asatryan told Armenpress that despite the fact that their post has an advantage against the adversary, they keep the vigilance and use right their free time.

“Our position is nearly 2800 meters high, but we never lose our vigilance, as they [the Azerbaijani side] fire shots from time to time, but also receive a counter response in case of necessity. At the moment the situation is calm in the border”, he said.

As for their free time in the post, Asatryan said they carry out engineering works, play chess and checkers.

Soldier Zohrab Senekelmyan, who is serving in the Armed Forces for already 6 months, is a beekeeper in profession. “This military position is just above our village, and this factor forced me to become a soldier and defend my homeland”, he said, adding that after the service he will continue to be engaged in beekeeping.

