LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-19

LONDON, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.23% to $1804.50, copper price down by 0.58% to $5966.00, lead price up by 0.58% to $2074.50, nickel price down by 2.45% to $14125.00, tin price up by 0.91% to $17785.00, zinc price down by 1.51% to $2420.50, molybdenum price up by 0.17% to $26455.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.