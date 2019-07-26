EU initiates series of consultations on future of Eastern Partnership

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The European Union institutions opens a board and inclusive structured consultation on the future strategic direction of the Eastern Partnership, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

Over the past decade, the strengthened cooperation between the EU, its Member States, and Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, in the framework of the Eastern Partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial and has been delivering concrete results for citizens.

The joint reform agenda of “20 Deliverables for 2020”, has successfully achieved key progress in working towards building stronger economies, stronger governance, stronger connectivity and stronger societies across the region. To mark the 10th anniversary of the initiative, a High Level Conference took place on 14 May, during which President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker launched discussions on the future of the Eastern Partnership.

In this context, the European Council has tasked the Commission and EEAS to present proposals for the future of the Eastern Partnership. In order to ensure the Partnership remains relevant and inclusive, the European Commission and European External Action Service invite key stakeholders to share their views on a future policy framework.

Member States and Eastern Partner Countries (governments, parliaments, local and regional authorities); international organisations; international financial institutions; civil society; business and the private sector; academia; think-tanks; youth; media and other stakeholders are invited to share their views on a new post-2020 policy framework.

All stakeholders are invited to submit their contributions on the following website by 31 October 2019. Dedicated consultation events will be also held in partner countries and in the EU during this period.

Based on these inputs, a document will be prepared to outline the proposed new framework for the post 2020 Eastern Partnership.