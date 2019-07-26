Hurghada-Yerevan airplane lands at Zvartnots airport

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The airplane carrying the Armenian citizens from Hurghada landed at Zvartnots airport.

ARMENPRESS reports 132 people returned to Armenia.

132 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. According to some reports, the flight was cancelled because the Armenian A&R tour agency didn’t pay the Greek Orange Fly airline to carry out the flight. Hurghada-Yerevan July 29 flight has also been cancelled, which means that nearly 100 Armenian citizens will face the same problem. The flights are funded by the Government of Armenia.

The Embassy of Armenia in Egypt urges the citizens of Armenia spending their holiday in Hurghada to suspend their holiday and return to Armenia by July 29 flight. “The Armenian Embassy in Egypt informs that Hurghada-Yerevan OTF 3701 flight will be carried out at 03:00, Egypt time. At the same time we urge the passengers whose flights are scheduled on August 1 and 5 to suspend their holiday and fly to Armenia by the mentioned flight”, reads the statement.

The Government of Armenia discusses allocating 47 million and 198 thousand AMD from the reserve fund of the Foreign Ministry for organizing the return of the remaining 119 citizens.

The Police of Armenia is preparing materials over the activities of the A&R tour agency.

