Artsakh’s President convenes consultation to discuss maintenance of Pan-Armenian Summer Games
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met on July 26 in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace with responsible officials involved in the maintenance of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games to be held in Artsakh.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the Head of the State highlighted the need for high level performance of the maintenance activities, noting that they were an important component of holding the games up to par.
