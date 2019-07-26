Airplane carrying Armenian citizens home from Hurghada will soon land in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The airplane carrying Armenian citizens home from Hurghada is already flying to Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page at about 18:00.

“Nearly in 3.5 hours the 132 Armenian citizens will be back. I inform that another flight will be carried out in the morning of July 29”, he wrote, noting that the flight has been funded by the Government.

132 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. According to some reports, the flight was cancelled because the Armenian A&R tour agency didn’t pay the Greek Orange Fly airline to carry out the flight. Hurghada-Yerevan July 29 mflight has also been cancelled, which means that nearly 100 Armenian citizens will face the same problem.

