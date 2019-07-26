Five killed in Artsakh car crash
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Five people have died in a tragic car crash in Artsakh’s Shushi town on July 26, Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
The car went off road in Shushi town and rolled about 80 meters into the valley.
All the five people killed in the crash were from Syunik province.
The ministry will provide additional information.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
