Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-07-19

YEREVAN, 26 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 475.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.61 drams to 530.33 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.82 drams to 592.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 164.66 drams to 21670.28 drams. Silver price up by 0.01 drams to 253.03 drams. Platinum price up by 62.05 drams to 13359.34 drams.