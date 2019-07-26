Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 15th among 34 upper middle-income countries

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released the Global Innovation Index 2019 where Armenia is ranked 64th with 33.98 points in the list of 129 countries, improving its position by 4 compared to the previous year. Moreover, Armenia is already considered as an upper-middle income country and is ranked 15th among the 34 upper middle-income economies covered in the GII 2019, reports Armenpress.

According to the GII 2019, Armenia’s positional neighbors are Qatar (65th) and South Africa (63rd). Among the regional countries Georgia is ranked 48th, Azerbaijan – 84th, Turkey – 49th and Iran – 61st. The leader of the 2018 list, Switzerland this year as well maintained its position with 67.24 points, followed by Sweden and US, 63.65 and 61.73 points respectively. Netherlands, UK, Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Germany and Israel are in the top ten.

In terms of upper-middle income countries the leaders are China, Malaysia and Bulgaria.

The GII is a source of insight into the multidimensional facets of innovation-driven growth. It provides 80 detailed metrics for 129 economies, which are grouped in 7 directions. The main 5 indicators of innovation input sub-index are institutions, human capital and research, infrastructures, market sophistication, business sophistication, and the 2 groups of output sub-index are knowledge and technology outputs and creative outputs. Armenia is ranked 85th in the innovation input sub-index with 39.36 points, and 50th in the output sub-index with 28.60 points.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan