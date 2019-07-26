Armenian citizens stranded in Hurghada will arrive in Yerevan today

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian citizens who were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of Hurghada-Yerevan flight on July 25 will depart for Armenia at 15:00 Egypt time (17:00 Yerevan time) today via Hurghada-Yerevan UJ 5600 flight, the Armenian Embassy in Egypt told Armenpress.

The Embassy urges the citizens to arrive in the airport 2-3 hours earlier from the flight.

Earlier Head of the office of the Armenian deputy prime minister Varag Siseryan said the Armenian government is ready to pay for the return of the stranded citizens from Egypt.

Nearly 100 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. According to some reports, the flight was cancelled because the tour agency didn’t pay the airline to carry out the flight.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan