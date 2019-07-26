Over 300 proposals submitted by civil society on anti-corruption strategy

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary version of the draft anti-corruption strategy 2019-2022 has been posted on e-draft.am on June 10, but the discussion on the strategy launched back in December 2018, Mariam Galstyan – head of the anti-corruption policy development department at the ministry of justice, told reporters today.

She said it’s already 6 days the public discussions are closed, but the meetings on this topic continue in provinces and Yerevan.

“The preliminary version of the draft was posted on e-draft.am in June, and during this period we received 300 proposals by NGOs and state bodies. As a result the draft was amended almost fully and again was put for discussion. In line with this we were also holding public discussions in the provinces and Yerevan.

NGOs quite actively participated in these discussions, and I think that this strategy is unprecedented at least with participation terms. Vast majority of the proposals were accepted”, Galstyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan