Armenia’s Security Council Secretary sees positive progress in relations with Georgia

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan sees a positive progress in the relations of Armenia and Georgia.

“In terms of Georgia we have a great positive progress. The Prime Minister’s first visit was to Georgia, and there has been a very important message for the Georgian side in this regard. We work actively at all directions. Both the security forces and different branches of the executive are working actively with Georgia to understand the possible economic directions with which we can cooperate with Georgia”, he told reporters during today’s press conference.

After elected as PM of Armenia on May 8, 2018, Nikol Pashinyan paid his first foreign official visit to Georgia on May 30.

