SRC denies reports on increasing customs duties for import of vehicles to Armenia from September

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. There will be no change in customs duties for the import of vehicles to Armenia until the end of the year, the State Revenue Committee said, denying the reports according to which the customs duties for imports of vehicles are going to increase from September.

“According to the recent reports an increase is expected in the customs duties for the import of vehicles to Armenia starting from September 1. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia officially states that no change is expected in the calculation of customs duties until December 31, 2019”, the statement said.

