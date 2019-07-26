Experts from Artsakh to participate in development of Armenia’s new National Security Strategy

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Experts from Artsakh will also take part in the process of developing a new National Security Strategy of Armenia, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said during a press conference on July 26.

“The security environment is united, and taking into account this fact, there is a need for us to jointly think of all the existing challenges and to be able to fix these threats and understand how we are going to take actions to neutralize these threats”, Grigoryan said.

Armen Grigoryan stated that a document is needed that will be flexible and will react to the developments taking place in Armenia, the region and the world.

Armenia’s National Security Council is going to develop a new National Security Strategy.

