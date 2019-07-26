Armenia’s Security Council to develop new National Security Strategy

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia will develop a new National Security Strategy, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

“The current Strategy was approved 12 years ago after which fundamental changes have taken place in Armenia, the region and the world. New development trends were recorded in the Russia-West relations since 2007. The Russian-Georgian war took place, escalating the relations between these countries. Due to the Iran-US tense relations, there are new problems for Iran connecting with overcoming the sanctions. The issues relating to the Middle East regions have undergone major changes. Ruling out the repetition of the 2016 April events, not assessed as needed, is a key task for us. Fundamental changes were recorded in Armenia in 2018, Armenia’s economic integration policy has undergone great changes. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the EU”, Grigoryan said.

He noted that in line with these changes certain realities have remained unchanged.

“The ongoing developments over the Artsakh conflict remain as key challenges for Armenia, due to Azerbaijan’s refusal policy to solve the issue through mutual concessions. The Armenian-Turkish border still remains closed”, he said.

Armen Grigoryan said a document is needed that will be flexible and will react to the developments taking place in Armenia, the region and the world.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan