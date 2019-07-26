Government to provide unprecedented funding for development of high technologies

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is taking serious steps to develop high technologies, Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan said during the opening ceremony of the new office of Renderforest on July 25.

“We have already received the medium-term expenditure program according to which quite a serious funding is expected in the field of high technological industry. I can state that there hasn’t been such case in the history of Armenia that so much money is provided for the development of high technological industry. I don’t want to announce numbers because the Parliament still must approve it, but it’s already clear that we should move ahead together with great steps”, he said.

The minister also informed that the ministry is going to organize a presentation on August 2 on the sidelines of the Sevan Startup Summit aimed at clarifying in which concrete direction it is necessary to move on the field.

