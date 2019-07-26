‘Let’s discuss the problems, not the persons’ – President Sarkissian addresses message

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a message on the domestic developments of the country, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots, during these summer days when the state and political life in many countries of the world has entered into a calm stage, the public debates and searches are still active in our country. Of course, the goal of each of us remains the same: to strengthen democracy, ensure economic development and the country’s security, have a prosperous society, fully implement the constitutional principles for the establishment of legal, social state, guarantee the human rights and fundamental freedoms.

We carefully follow the ongoing numerous statements, opinions, views, calls on actions, as well as the calls on these calls, etc. Adhered to the role of the President’s institute granted by the Constitution, I maximally refrain from becoming a participant to the political debate over the ongoing developments, despite the great temptation to talk as a citizen.

At the same time I am full of hope that the ongoing and future developments will contribute not only to the efficiency of judicial reforms, but also to the improvement of all spheres of state and public administration, the deepening of leadership-society mutual understanding and cooperation.

I also hope that the public discussions and debates of various matters will lead to a pro-public result in accordance with the pan-national interests. We just need to believe in our strength and mind. We need to understand that not only the goal, but also the way to achieving it is important. Let’s discuss the disagreements and problems, not the persons.

Sometimes short pause is useful for moving ahead, once again thinking before acting. We should understand that today we need a vision aimed at unity, stability and future, as well as concrete projects.

In recent period I met and will continue to meet with the representatives of political and public circles and individuals, all those who are ready for dialogue, are interested in and act for the welfare of our country and people. God bless us!”

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan







