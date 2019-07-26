LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-19

LONDON, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1827.00, copper price stood at $6001.00, lead price stood at $2062.50, nickel price stood at $14480.00, tin price stood at $17625.00, zinc price stood at $2457.50, molybdenum price up by 0.42% to $26411.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.