LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-19
LONDON, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1827.00, copper price stood at $6001.00, lead price stood at $2062.50, nickel price stood at $14480.00, tin price stood at $17625.00, zinc price stood at $2457.50, molybdenum price up by 0.42% to $26411.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:45 Sarkissian urges not to be indifferent towards fate of Muradian College of Mekhitarist Congregation
- 09:37 ‘Let’s discuss the problems, not the persons’ – President Sarkissian addresses message
- 09:12 Oil Prices Up - 25-07-19
- 09:11 European Stocks - 25-07-19
- 09:10 US stocks down - 25-07-19
- 09:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-19
- 09:09 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-07-19
- 09:00 Armenian fruit preserves and juices are already in Chicago, interest gradually grows
- 07.25-18:10 Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.5%
- 07.25-18:09 Armenian FM, Georgian parliament Speaker discuss issues of regional security
- 07.25-17:53 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-07-19
- 07.25-17:52 Asian Stocks - 25-07-19
- 07.25-17:43 Armenia to participate in Dubai Expo 2020
- 07.25-17:13 Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 64th in list of most innovative countries
- 07.25-17:10 President of Artsakh convenes consultation on organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
- 07.25-16:15 Police deny media report on installing police post near PM Pashinyan’s paternal house
- 07.25-15:39 Developed countries interested in military systems created in Armenia
- 07.25-14:47 Government dissolves Anti-Corruption Council
- 07.25-14:37 Nearly 100 Armenian citizens left in Hurghada due to cancellation of flight to Yerevan
- 07.25-14:33 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
- 07.25-13:40 State Revenue Committee gives Spayka LLC a chance to continue operation – SRC Chairman
- 07.25-12:19 Armenian MFA carefully follows ongoing talks on finding alternative route to Upper Lars
- 07.25-12:16 Armenian FM introduces circle of issues discussed during meetings in Georgia
- 07.25-12:06 Armenian FM satisfied with active dynamics of bilateral relations with Georgia
- 07.25-11:41 Azerbaijani MiG-29 fighter jet crashes into Caspian Sea
- 07.25-11:19 Deputy PM, NSS chief and SRC chairman visit Bagratashen border checkpoint
- 07.25-10:51 Nearly 70 hydration packs to be provided to Artsakh’s special intelligence groups
- 07.25-10:38 Senior officer of Artsakh Defense Army arrested in suspicion of killing serviceman
- 07.25-09:50 US military will not escort every commercial vessel in Persian Gulf
- 07.25-09:02 European Stocks - 24-07-19
- 07.25-09:00 US stocks - 24-07-19
- 07.25-08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-07-19
- 07.25-08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 24-07-19
- 07.25-08:56 Oil Prices Down - 24-07-19
- 07.24-21:51 Photo exhibition on Spitak earthquake organized by ARMENPRESS and BelTA opens in Minsk
20:50, 07.23.2019
Viewed 3426 times Boris Johnson’s great grandfather was accused of protecting Armenians in Ottoman Empire
09:44, 07.19.2019
Viewed 3286 times Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets Armenian community representatives in Russia
17:37, 07.19.2019
Viewed 3184 times Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-19
13:00, 07.20.2019
Viewed 2888 times Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 95 times, firing over 900 bullets in a week
00:02, 07.21.2019
Viewed 2828 times ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week