Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-07-19

YEREVAN, 25 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 475.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.47 drams to 529.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.19 drams to 593.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 19.59 drams to 21834.94 drams. Silver price up by 1.59 drams to 253.02 drams. Platinum price up by 243.74 drams to 13297.29 drams.