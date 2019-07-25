Armenia to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economy minister, chief commissioner for Armenia’s participation to the Dubai Expo 2020 Tigran Khachatryan and executive director of the Expo Najeeb Al-Ali on July 25 signed a contract on Armenia’s participation to the Expo in the ministry, the ministry told Armenpress.

Thereafter, the Armenian minister and the executive director of the Dubai Expo discussed a number of organizational issues relating to Armenia’s participation.

They also discussed the issue of organizing Armenia’s national day during the Expo.

The Dubai Expo 2020 will be held under the title of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. It will launch on October 20 and will last nearly six months.

192 countries will participate in the Expo during which they will present their cultural heritage, economy, in particular the investment and tourism potential.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan