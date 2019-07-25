President of Artsakh convenes consultation on organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 25 convened a working consultation with the participation of members of the state commission on organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games to discuss issues related to holding the games in Artsakh, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the preparatory and organizational activities were on a discussion agenda.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials were present at the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan