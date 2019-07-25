Global Innovation Index: Armenia ranked 64th in list of most innovative countries

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the Global Innovation Index 2019, Armenia is ranked 64th in the list of the most innovative countries.

The list consists of 130 countries.

Georgia is ranked 48th and Azerbaijan is in the 84th place.

Moreover, Armenia is no longer considered a lower-middle income country and has recorded higher results than expected. Currently, Armenia is considered a country with upper-middle income.

