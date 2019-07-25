Armenia’s economic activity index grows by 6.5%

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased by 6.5% in January-June 2019 compared to January-June 2018, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

In January-June 2019, industrial production volume increased by 6.9%, that of the construction – 4.7%, trade turnover – 8.9%, and the volume of services by 15.3%.

The volume of gross agricultural output decreased by 7.4% in January-June 2019 compared to January-June 2018.

Consumer price index grew by 2.0%, and the index of industrial production prices by 0.1%.

Electricity production decreased by 5.5% compared to the same period of 2018.

The average monthly nominal salary increased by 5.6%, comprising 176.783 drams.

External trade turnover almost maintained the volumes of the past year in the first half of 2018, comprising 3 billion 495 million USD (the growth is 0.1%). Moreover, in the first half of 2019 the export decreased by 0.5%, comprising 1 billion 173 million USD, but the import increased by 0.5%, comprising 2 billion 321 million USD.

