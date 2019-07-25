Police deny media report on installing police post near PM Pashinyan’s paternal house

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia deny the media report on installing a police post near the paternal house of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Police told Armenpress.

“Today the Zhamanak (Time) daily reported that a police post has been installed near the paternal house of PM Nikol Pashinyan. We announce that this information has nothing to do with the reality and urge not to mislead the public with unverified news”, the Police said in a statement.

