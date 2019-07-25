Developed countries interested in military systems created in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Science Committee of Armenia financed more than 30 programs in the military sector, Committee Chair Samvel Harutyunyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“I think there will be interesting developments in the military sector in the next one-two years in connection with the success of our specialists. In other words, there will be new types of weapons and etc. The projects funded by us relate to different areas – such as solving physical-technical, chemical and biological issues, innovative technological solutions, etc. We have serious achievements, systems have been created which are interesting not only for our army, but also countries with developed military infrastructures are interested in them. We hope there will be certain types of weapons, certain equipment which were created by us, and maybe the NATO states will buy them from us”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan