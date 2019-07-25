Government dissolves Anti-Corruption Council

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Anti-Corruption Council was dissolved according to the Armenian government’s decision.

The Council was established by the decision of former prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan on February 19, 2015.

The draft decision was presented by justice minister Rustam Badasyan during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Council was created as a main body fighting corruption based on the preventive institutional model.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan