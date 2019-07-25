Nearly 100 Armenian citizens left in Hurghada due to cancellation of flight to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Egypt informs that nearly 100 Armenian citizens are currently in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Facebook.

The Embassy is in touch with these citizens, as well as the carrier company and is taking all possible measures to solve the problem.

+20 120 705 0580 is the hotline of the Armenian Embassy in Egypt.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan