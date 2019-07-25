State Revenue Committee gives Spayka LLC a chance to continue operation – SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has separated the case related to the Spayka LLC and gives a chance to the company not to stop its operation, SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

He said the SRC constantly receives information from foreign partners and makes additional calculations.

“Taking into account the company’s close connection with agriculture, we have separated our investigation over the criminal case relating to the previous activity of the company, continue and give a chance to the company not to obstruct its activity”, he said.

Asked whether the SRC plans to make concessions to the company, the SRC Chairman stated: “To concede means to act against the law which we are not going to do. Today we have a work to do, investigative operations are underway. We work on getting additional facts. At this moment the company and its executives are free to some extent in order to deal with the operation of the company, but this doesn’t mean that we stopped the process, quite the contrary, the 7-8 billion drams announced before gradually increased”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan