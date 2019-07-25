Armenian MFA carefully follows ongoing talks on finding alternative route to Upper Lars

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministry of Armenia carefully follows the ongoing talks between Russia and Georgia on finding an alternative route to the Upper Lars, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Tbilisi.

“Of course, we are closely following and talking about this issue both with our Russian and Georgian partners. But the negotiating sides are Russia and Georgia. Of course, we discussed this issue also today and continue following with the hope that the solution of the issue will become more visible and tangible”, he said.

Asked whether the issue will be solved in the near future, the FM expressed hope for that because the talks are entering into a new stage.

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan arrived in Georgia on an official visit on July 24.

